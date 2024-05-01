PSG have shown they will dominate Ligue 1 even after Kylian Mbappe is gone - but they still need a blockbuster summer signing to remain relevant in the Champions League

Luis Enrique's side have secured domestic honours while resting their superstar forward, but they need a replacement to compete in Europe

Paris Saint-Germain haven't lifted the Ligue 1 trophy yet, but after Monaco dropped points against Lyon on Sunday, the Parisians clinched their third-straight French title. Zoom out, and they have now won 10 out of 13, dominating the era since the high-profile, nation-state-backed Qatari Sports Investors took over the club.

This should be of little surprise. The Parisians are richer than everyone else in France, and constantly bring in the kind of star players that the rest of the league will simply never attract.

But this year, their customary title run has looked slightly different. Kylian Mbappe's indication that he will leave the club halfway through the season brought about change in the way the Parisians set up in the league. First-year manager Luis Enrique, a notoriously stern disciplinarian, has shown little hesitation in benching his star player for domestic duties - and the Parisians have walked the league all the same.

European glory, though, might not be so simple. Champions League success - the sole gap in this project - tends to require star power, and Mbappe's departure will leave a massive hole to fill. So, while this Parisian team has proved it can compete for the biggest domestic trophies without a virtuosic presence, they will still undoubtedly need a talisman for the biggest European nights.