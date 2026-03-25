Getty Images Sport
PSG defend attempt to postpone crucial Lens clash as Liverpool stance on Hillsborough anniversary blocked initial Champions League plan
Respecting Liverpool's tragic history
Speaking on RMC Sport, Campos explained why PSG have asked the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) to move their domestic fixture. The original plan was to play the European ties against Liverpool on April 7 and April 15. However, the schedule had to be adjusted.
"At the beginning, we would have liked to play the Champions League on Tuesday, then on Wednesday. But as Liverpool cannot play on April 15, we respected Liverpool's history because it is a tragic date for the club," Campos stated in full. Instead, the second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 14, shrinking PSG's recovery window.
- Getty Images Sport
Defending French football's coefficient
The sporting advisor insisted that PSG are not trying to disrespect their title rivals. Instead, the club believe this move is essential for the nation's UEFA coefficient. "PSG's position is very clear and the fruit of a great reflection by all of us for the advantages and disadvantages that it brings, not only to PSG, but to French football," he explained.
France are currently battling to maintain their top-five status in Europe. Campos warned that losing this fifth position would create significant problems for all French teams, not just the reigning champions.
The situation is not so clear cut for Lens, though, as stakes are high in the Ligue 1 clash, which would see the division's top two go head-to-head in a potentially decisive encounter.
Lens reject the postponement plea
Despite the Parisian reasoning, Lens have fiercely opposed the proposed calendar change. Releasing an official statement, the northern club formally rejected the idea, arguing that their domestic campaign should not become an "adjustment variable" simply to accommodate the European ambitions of wealthier sides. Lens pointed out that if the match is moved, they will be left without a competitive game for 15 days, which would severely disrupt their rhythm during a crucial phase of the season. They maintain that the league's integrity must be protected and that all participating clubs have to be treated equally.
- Getty Images Sport
Awaiting the final LFP verdict
The final ruling now rests with the LFP board of directors, who are set to meet on Thursday. They face a difficult choice between aiding a French representative on the continental stage and preserving the fairness of a tight title race, where Paris Saint-Germain currently sit top with 60 points from 26 matches. Lens have amassed 59 points in second place, trailing by a single point despite having played one game more.