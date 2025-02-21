'I'm including the men in this!' - PSG coach reveals Mary Earps' standout quality which transcends gender to make her world class
Mary Earps received high praise from Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeping coach for her standout quality which transcends gender to make her world class.
- Earps was named The Best Goalkeeper by FIFA in 2022 & 2023
- Moved from Man Utd to PSG last year
- GK coach hailed instinct and intuition as world class