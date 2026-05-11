PSG are 'better' than Arsenal but Rio Ferdinand explains why Mikel Arteta's side will win Champions League title

The difference-maker, according to Ferdinand, lies in Arsenal's physical dominance and mastery of dead-ball situations. He believes PSG's defensive fragility at corners and free-kicks will be their undoing against Arteta’s highly-drilled specialists.

"But they look uncomfortable at set-pieces," Ferdinand explained. "Even Bayern Munich, who aren’t great at set-pieces, they made them look uncomfortable and I’ve seen it many times this season. They’re the best team in the Premier League at set-pieces and if they get set-pieces and free-kicks and corners, they are going to cause absolute carnage against that small PSG team.

"Physically, at set-pieces, PSG can not compete with Arsenal and if Arsenal get any type of possession and any type of free-kicks around the box, or even the halfway line, they’re going to cause damage."



