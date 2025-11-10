Getty Images Sport
'Probably the signing of the season!' – Wayne Rooney lauds surprising name as the best new recruit of 2025-26 so far
Xhaka raises the bar at Sunderland
Xhaka’s move to Sunderland last July raised eyebrows across the football world, but four months into the 2025-26 campaign, the decision is proving to be an inspired one. The former Arsenal midfielder has been central to the Black Cats’ superb start, as the newly promoted side sit fourth in the Premier League table after 11 matches — just one point off the top three. Sunderland’s success has been built around Xhaka’s composure and control in midfield, as he’s started and completed every league game under head coach Regis Le Bris.
The Swiss international has contributed one goal and three assists, but his impact extends far beyond the statistics. He leads the team in almost every key metric — from assists and chances created to successful passes, duels won, and distance covered — underscoring his indispensable role in the squad. As captain, Xhaka has provided structure and stability for a youthful Sunderland side adapting to the top flight for the first time since 2017.
His performances have not only silenced the sceptics who questioned whether he could still perform in the Premier League at 33, but also earned him widespread praise from pundits and now, from a Premier League legend in Rooney.
Rooney labels Xhaka as the 'signing of the season'
Manchester United and Premier League legend Rooney was full of admiration for Xhaka's impact, declaring him the standout signing of the season so far. Speaking on BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, he said: "Coming back to the Premier League you wonder if he can do it. Obviously, with a promoted team as well coming up, what impact could he have? But he's probably been the signing of the season. He has been brilliant."
Rooney went on to highlight the midfielder's resilience, referencing his turbulent years at Arsenal: "When he had the situation with Arsenal, when he fell out with the fans it showed his character to go and play for Arsenal again. To get through that and then go and perform for Arsenal, and then at Leverkusen to be part of a team to beat Bayern Munich to the title for the first time in over 10 years has shown what a good player he is."
He also praised Xhaka's off-field influence, particularly in a youthful Sunderland dressing room: "Sunderland have got a very young squad as well. He'd almost be like a father figure and he'll be a big help for the coach as well to be the in-between man as captain. And they made a lot of signings in the summer, he'll be a massive help for the manager and with them players, for sure, using his experience."
Xhaka's return to England boosts his Premier League legacy
Xhaka's story at Sunderland represents one of the most compelling Premier League narratives of the season. Having joined in a reported £17 million deal from Bayer Leverkusen - where he helped secure the club's first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024 - the Swiss international arrived in the North East with both experience and expectation on his shoulders. Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris immediately installed him as captain, recognising the leadership qualities that had defined his later years at Arsenal and Leverkusen.
Since his debut, Xhaka has personified professionalism and tactical intelligence, seamlessly adapting to Sunderland's fluid 4-3-3 setup. His calmness in possession, positional awareness, and vocal authority have provided a foundation for the team's compact defensive structure and disciplined build-up play. Statistically, his influence is unmatched - ranking first in touches, chances created, and recoveries per game - metrics that underline how deeply integrated he is in every phase of Sunderland's approach.
The turnaround in Xhaka's career is particularly impressive given the criticism he faced during his time at Arsenal. Once viewed as a divisive figure, he has evolved into one of Europe's most respected midfield generals. His experience at Leverkusen, where he rediscovered his form under Xabi Alonso, has clearly carried over to his new challenge, allowing Sunderland's youthful lineup to flourish around him.
Sunderland and Xhaka looking forward to massive tests
With Sunderland flying high in the Premier League, the focus now turns to maintaining their momentum through the winter months. After the international break, the Black Cats will take on Fulham and Bournemouth, before facing off against true giants in Liverpool and Manchester City. Those two games, similar to their draw against Arsenal, will truly test Le Bris' side as to whether they can maintain their early form and actually challenge for European spots this season.
Xhaka himself has shown no signs of slowing down, continuing to set the tone both in training and on matchdays. His experience across top European leagues has given Sunderland a competitive edge and an identity built on discipline and confidence, qualities that resonate throughout their squad.
