Former Watford striker Deeney has joined the growing list of admirers praising Bournemouth forward Semenyo, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. The Ghana international’s explosive form has fired the Cherries to second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Arsenal, as he continues to shine under Andoni Iraola’s management.

Semenyo’s numbers speak for themselves: six goals and three assists in his opening nine league matches, a tally bettered only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old’s pace and precision in the final third have made him one of the league’s most dangerous attackers, helping Bournemouth maintain their strong start despite selling over £200 million worth of players in the summer.

With major departures such as Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and Dean Huijsen’s £50m move to Real Madrid, the Cherries have relied heavily on Semenyo’s individual brilliance. His relentless performances have not only inspired Bournemouth’s rise but also attracted attention from top clubs across Europe — and Deeney believes that, if he keeps it up through the season, he could very well follow Huijsen to the Santiago Bernabeu.