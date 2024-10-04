Preston North End star handed huge eight-game ban after BITING Liverpool loanee Owen Beck during clash with Blackburn

Getty Images SportAditya GokhalePreston North End star handed huge eight-game ban after BITING Liverpool loanee Owen Beck during clash with BlackburnM. OsmajicO. BeckPrestonBlackburnChampionshipLiverpoolPremier LeaguePreston forward Milutin Osmajic, who bit Blackburn's Owen Beck last week, has been handed an eight-match suspension in addition to a £15,000 fine.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPreston star Osmajic handed eight-game banOsmajic bit Liverpool loanee Owen Beck on the neckThe FA also hand the Montenegrin a £15,000 fineFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below