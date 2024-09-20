FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-WEST HAMAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'I won the Premier League, played at two World Cups!' - Phil Jones hits back at fan who claimed his career was a 'shame' as he defends legacy at Old Trafford

P. JonesManchester UnitedPremier League

Phil Jones slammed a fan who claimed his career was a "shame" as the former centre back launched a scathing attack to defend his Old Trafford legacy.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Jones spent 12 years at United
  • Racked up 229 appearances across competitions
  • Won five major honours including a PL title
Article continues below