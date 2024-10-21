Premier League team up with rapper Wretch 32 to release bespoke track for latest 'No Room For Racism' initiative as all 20 clubs nominate an 'icon' to highlight importance of diversity
The Premier League has teamed up with Wretch 32 for a new 'No Room for Racism' initiative with the rapper creating a bespoke track for the cause.
- Premier League and rapper Wretch 32 team up
- Rapper will create a bespoke track for the initiative
- Premier League clubs appoint 'icons'