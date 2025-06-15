AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Premier League star's trolley dash! Midfielder spends £1.2 MILLION on six flats in one day as he builds property empire during playing career

R. ChristieBournemouthPremier League

Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie went on a spending spree with his partner Georgina Bell, purchasing six properties in Glasgow in one day.

  • Christie building property empire during playing career
  • Spent £1.2 million to purchase six flats in Glasgow in one day
  • Midfielder runs real estate business with partner
