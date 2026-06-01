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Premier League record-breaker James Milner retires! Ex-Liverpool & Man City star explains decision to hang up his boots at 40 years of age
A record-breaking legacy ends
Milner has confirmed he is hanging up his boots after a career that spanned nearly a quarter of a century. The Brighton veteran, who turned 40 in January, bows out as the holder of the most Premier League appearances in history, finishing with a staggering total of 658 games. He surpassed Gareth Barry's previous benchmark of 653 matches earlier this year, cementing his place as the league's ultimate marathon man.
The former England international represented Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton during 24 seasons at the top level. "After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the the right time to bring an end to my playing career," Milner stated upon his retirement. "I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.
"From making my debut for Leeds United, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I've been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.
"To have gone on to represent Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and Brighton and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon, has been a huge privilege
"I've been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country. But more than anything, it is the people and friendships I've made throughout my time in the game I will cherish forever.
"To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you.
"I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Football has given me far more than I could have ever imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided."
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Defying the odds at Brighton
While his final years were spent on the South Coast, Milner's ability to even reach his record-breaking milestone was in doubt following a severe knee injury against Arsenal. He admitted that even those closest to him expected him to call time on his playing days much sooner. The recovery was intense, involving six months where he could not put weight on his leg, but he fought back to help the Seagulls qualify for Europe.
Reflecting on those difficult months, Milner said: “It was pretty unlikely at that time [that I would break the appearance record] to be honest, but I was fortunate to have good people around me. People who believed in me and a good group of players who I am playing with.”
The Klopp advice for the future
As Milner moves into the next chapter of his career, a transition into management seems likely. He has already completed his UEFA coaching badges and spent time observing the tactical setups during his injury layoffs. He revealed that he has already received important advice from former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp regarding his path forward into the dugout.
"Jurgen told me when you finish the first thing you need to do is have a break. I think when you've been at the intensity I've been at for as many years as I have, I think that's important, to take stock and have a little break and work out what the next step is and see where we go from there," Milner told GOAL in a recent interview.
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A glittering trophy cabinet
Milner’s career was defined by more than just longevity, as he was a serial winner at the highest level. He secured three Premier League titles - two with Manchester City and one during his iconic spell at Liverpool. His time at Anfield was particularly decorated, as he helped the Reds end their long wait for a league title and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2019. He also earned 61 caps for England, making his debut in 2009 while at Aston Villa.
His statistical impact on the league is equally impressive, as he recorded 56 goals and 90 assists, placing him 10th on the all-time Premier League assist maker list. Whether it was fighting for survival in his early years or competing for the biggest prizes in world football, Milner’s professional standards never wavered. He leaves the pitch as a true icon of the English game, having fulfilled a dream that began as a 16-year-old at Elland Road.