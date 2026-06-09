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'Huge surprise' - Arsenal SACK key staff member just days after Champions League final loss
Gunners dismiss medical chief
Chief executive Richard Garlick informed the 51-year-old of his immediate departure during a sudden meeting last Monday. According to reports from The Telegraph, the decision caught internal staff completely off guard after the club recently commissioned Spanish physiotherapist Joaquin Acedo to review their problematic injury record. Despite navigating a massive 63-game campaign to lift their first league title in 22 years, the hierarchy chose to act swiftly following the conclusion of their European campaign.
Internal surprise surrounds departure
The formal process behind the decision remains unclear, leaving colleagues shocked by the sudden exit of the Football Association Medical Society chair. As detailed in the original report, it is understood that the news came as a huge surprise to Iqbal and other medical staff. The abrupt nature of the exit stands out given the doctor's extensive eight-year background at Crystal Palace and previous first-team roles at Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
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Workload debates follow historic triumph
The medical department operated under immense scrutiny due to several fitness crises during the championship run-in. Multiple internal viewpoints have emerged to debate the factors behind Arsenal losing vital figures like Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz for extended periods of their title-winning campaign.
Staff have scrutinised training intensities, match selection, squad rotation and the quality of physical care to understand why certain players buckled under the immense physical demands. Mikel Arteta's uncompromising, high-intensity training philosophy ultimately delivered silverware, though unpredictable impact setbacks, such as Mikel Merino breaking his foot in January before returning on the final day, heavily complicated the department's campaign.
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Arteta restructures ahead of pre-season
The north London club must accelerate their search for an elite replacement before the first-team squad reports back for summer duties. Restructuring the setup effectively is now vital for Arteta to protect his players' physical durability as they look to defend their league title against a fiercely competitive field of rivals. This backroom overhaul needs to be completed swiftly before the new 2026-27 Premier League campaign officially kicks off on August 22.