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Adhe Makayasa

James Trafford on the move? Newcastle back in for goalkeeper a year after losing transfer race to Man City

J. Trafford
Newcastle United
Manchester City
Transfers
Premier League

Newcastle United have revived their interest in Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as part of an aggressive overhaul of Eddie Howe's goalkeeping options. The Magpies had missed out on the England international last summer, but his limited game time at the Etihad Stadium has now reopened the door for a potential switch.

  • Magpies pursue long-term target

    According to a report from The Athletic, Newcastle have established fresh contact with City to express their desire to recruit Trafford. The Tyneside club originally lost the transfer race for the 23-year-old last summer when he left Burnley for the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract. However, after making just 17 appearances last season, Trafford is open to moving again, prompting the Magpies to reignite their pursuit to bolster their senior goalkeeping unit.

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    Trafford frustrated by hierarchy

    The goalkeeper chose a move to Manchester under the impression that he would become the primary choice for then-manager Pep Guardiola. Instead, his progress was severely disrupted when the Premier League giants unexpectedly signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, relegating the Englishman to a backup role. Consequently, Trafford is reluctant to commit to any immediate decision regarding his domestic future until he returns from international duty, preferring to evaluate his club career options with his representatives after the tournament.

  • St James' Park overhaul

    Howe is actively remodeling his squad's defensive depth, having already signed 20-year-old prospect Ewen Jaouen from Reims following the expiration of Aaron Ramsdale’s loan spell. The potential arrival of a senior goalkeeper like Trafford could signal the end for current first-choice custodian Nick Pope, who is expected to depart if another established number one is secured. However, formal negotiations between the two clubs have yet to officially begin due to the player's current international commitments.

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    Tournament duties delay talks

    Trafford is currently in the United States serving as one of three goalkeepers selected by Thomas Tuchel for England's World Cup squad. While he remains focused on supporting Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson, Newcastle face a tight logistical deadline ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Howe prefers to have his defensive signings integrated before pre-season training commences, meaning any prolonged delay from the player could force the Magpies to look elsewhere.