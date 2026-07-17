Premier League side in talks over surprise move for Dutch goalkeeper after seeing first bid rejected

Ipswich Town have stepped up their pursuit of FC Volendam goalkeeper Van Oevelen as they continue their search for a new first-choice keeper following promotion to the Premier League, as per Voetbal International.

The English club submitted an opening offer worth around €3 million, but Volendam rejected the bid after deciding it fell short of their valuation. Talks between the clubs remain ongoing as they attempt to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

Volendam are prepared to sell the 22-year-old this summer but are determined to secure what they believe is the right price for one of their most valuable assets.







