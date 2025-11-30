AFP
Premier League consider law change to stop goalkeeper 'timeouts'
Change in rules discussed amidst goalkeeper time-wasting tactics
With the laws of the game in their current state, a goalkeeper cannot be forced to leave the field if they go down to receive treatment, meaning that there is a loophole which has often been utilised by sides in order to get instructions onto the field.
From the start of the 2023-24 season, outfield players were forced to go off the field for 30 seconds after going down for treatment, to prevent similar tactics. This has now spread to goalkeepers, who have been utilised due to the fact that they are not allowed to exit the field, and the match cannot continue while they are down.
This tactic hit headlines once again after Daniel Farke criticised Manchester City and their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for going down to receive treatment on Saturday, while Farke’s Leeds side were coming into the ascendancy at 2-1 down.
Meetings of the International Football Association Board's Football and Technical Advisory Panels have discussed this issue since October, report BBC Sport, with two potential rule changes being aired to combat the issue. One would involve an outfield player being forced to exit the field for 30 seconds if a goalkeeper goes down for treatment, while another option would ban players from approaching the touchline during such a stoppage, so that it cannot be used tactically as an opportunity to get managerial instructions onto the field.
IFAB’s annual business meeting takes place on 20 January, and the matter will be discussed again, with the option of an outfield player having to come off ‘getting increasing support’.
Murphy calls for Premier League to change rule
Pundit and former Premier League star Danny Murphy suggested on BBC Match of the Day that lawmakers should act quickly to change the rule.
"I think they can change it really quickly," Murphy said.
"If a keeper goes down injured, instead of him having to go off, one of the outfield players should go off then it's fair all round. It's a little change that makes a world of difference."
'Everyone knows why' - Farke rages after Leeds defeat
Farke said after Donnarumma’s treatment stoppage led to City players gathering to receive instructions from Pep Guardiola: "Everyone knows why he went down," he began. "It is not the elephant in the room. Why he went down it was obvious. It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it? If it's within the sense of fair play? If it should be like this I will keep to myself. It is up to the authorities to find a solution. I ask the fourth official at this point if you want to do something. Our hands are tied.
"If we don't educate our players in football what to do in terms of fair play and sportsmanship and whatever and if we just try to bend the rules and even do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, it is not what I like personally. But if it is within the rules I can't complain. It is for the authorities to find a solution. Is it in the sense of the game or fair play? I would have my doubts."
Possible law change awaits ahead of 2026 decision
Time-wasting continues to be a subject of much debate as lawmakers consider how to improve the spectacle of football in the Premier League and beyond.
A rule change to prevent goalkeeper ‘timeouts’ would represent a latest change in English football and another step in the right direction towards achieving that common goal. Whether a solution can be decided on in the coming months in time to result in a law change in 2026 remains to be discovered.
