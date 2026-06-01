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Premier League clubs line up for Celtic star amid AC Milan interest
European giants circling for Engels
Engels could be heading for the Parkhead exit door as European heavyweights begin to circle the Belgian talent. After playing a pivotal role in Celtic's league and cup success, the 22-year-old’s performances have put him firmly on the radar of clubs looking to bolster their midfield options this summer.
The midfielder recently made a significant off-field move by switching his representation to the DWMA agency. This change is being viewed as a clear signal of intent, with reports suggesting that Engels wants to take the next step in his career following his successful stint in the Scottish Premiership.
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AC Milan and Premier League interest
According to transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri, AC Milan, who have made their interest known to the player's new representatives. While a formal bid has yet to be submitted to Celtic, the Italian club is keeping a close watch on the situation as they look to refresh their squad for the upcoming campaign.
The competition does not end in Italy, however, as several Premier League sides are also monitoring the Belgian Red Devil. Nottingham Forest are known admirers, having seen as many as three bids rejected during the January transfer window, including a final approach worth approximately £25 million.
It is expected that English clubs will return to the table now that the summer window has opened.
Celtic hold strong bargaining position
Despite the growing list of admirers, Celtic find themselves in a commanding position regarding any potential negotiations. Engels is currently tied down to a contract at Parkhead that runs until 2028, meaning the Scottish champions are under no financial pressure to sell one of their prized assets.
Following his arrival and subsequent rise to prominence, the Hoops would likely demand a significant fee to even consider a sale. The club's hierarchy has shown in the past that they are willing to hold out for top market value when their best players attract interest from the world's richest leagues.
What the future holds for the playmaker
Transfer expert Tavolieri has been vocal about the player's status, stating that the Belgian recently joined the DWMA football agency and plans on continuing his career at Celtic.
As the summer window progresses, Celtic must decide whether to cash in on the youngster or build their Champions League ambitions around him. With midfield targets already being identified by the recruitment team, the coming weeks could determine if Engels remains the heartbeat of the Hoops' midfield or becomes the club's latest big-money export.