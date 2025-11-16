AFP
Premier League boss reveals he had interview for Man Utd job in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's garage before Ruben Amorim's appointment
Frank reveals talks with Man Utd in Ratcliffe's garage
Frank has revealed that he was formally interviewed by Manchester United during their search for a new manager in the summer of 2024, and the unusual talks took place in Ratcliffe’s garage. It came as the Red Devils were weighing up potential successors to Erik ten Hag before eventually delaying the change until six months later. Frank also travelled across London later that same day to discuss a separate vacancy with Chelsea, who ultimately appointed Enzo Maresca instead.
The Dane, then Brentford manager, had been firmly established as a Premier League success story, having guided the Bees into the top flight and cemented them as a stable mid-table force. His work placed him on the radar of both clubs as they conducted parallel managerial searches ahead of what they hoped would be major rebuilds. But while both sides admired his progression, neither interview resulted in an immediate job offer.
Frank has revealed that the interview with Ratcliffe occurred while Manchester United’s squad were travelling to London ahead of the FA Cup final, which they went on to win 2-1 over Manchester City. That victory gave Ten Hag a temporary lifeline before the club replaced him with Amorim the following November. Frank, meanwhile, remained with Brentford until Tottenham triggered his release clause in 2025.
Spurs boss reveals back-to-back interviews in 2024
Speaking to Danish outlet TV2, Frank described the surreal nature of the day in detail, insisting the experience alone proved just how far he had climbed in his coaching career: “Sitting down to talk to two of the ten biggest clubs in the world – two hours apart – is quite unique.”
Reflecting on the moment he found himself walking between the two milestone meetings, he added: “I know I didn't get either job, but it was still huge. I remember walking through Battersea Park between the two interviews and thinking: ‘Thomas Frank from f*cking Frederiksvaerk - am I really experiencing this?’”
Frank finally got his big move in 2025 with Spurs
Frank’s account of the day was included in an upcoming book, Diary from the Premier League: The Story of Denmark’s Greatest Coach, which charts his rise from Danish football to managing in Europe’s biggest league. It also details the significance of him becoming someone considered by clubs that dominate the modern game financially and historically. For Frank, the episode symbolised not disappointment, but validation — the proof that his meticulous work had been noticed beyond Brentford’s buzzing west-London bubble.
Chelsea’s interest came at a time when the Blues were again struggling for stability, while United explored several candidates ahead of a transition in leadership after Ineos took a controlling role in football operations. The fact that Frank was seriously interviewed by both within hours of each other underlined his rising reputation. While neither club opted for him then, it cemented his name among the elite managerial conversation.
The following year, Frank finally received his major move. Tottenham parted ways with Ange Postecoglou in 2025 after a 17th-place finish, sparking an overhaul that saw Spurs activate Frank’s clause. The Dane took charge in June and has since overseen a respectable start, with five wins and three defeats leaving Spurs firmly in the top-four race after 11 matches in the league.
Frank's story so far at Tottenham...
Frank’s Tottenham remain unbeaten in Europe and are now preparing for a major test against league leaders Arsenal after the international break. His side have shown promise under his intense, structure-focused style.
As for Manchester United, Amorim is now firmly in post, though their long-term direction under Ratcliffe continues to evolve. Frank’s revelation serves as a reminder of just how close the managerial landscape can shift, and how different the Premier League might look had that interview in a billionaire’s garage ended differently.
For Frank himself, the door to the biggest benches in world football has clearly opened once, and there is little doubt it could open again. Spurs may prove the beginning of a journey that sees his name linked with such jobs for years to come.
