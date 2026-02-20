The Ohio-based club is looking to regain momentum after the departure of Colombian striker Juan Camilo “Cucho” Hernández. Hernandez, who played a crucial role in the Crew's 2023 championship run, is now with La Liga club Real Betis . With Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi now serving as one of the team’s main attacking leaders, Columbus hopes Gomes’ experience will add stability and vision in midfield.

Gomes brings a résumé that includes spells with Benfica, Valencia, Barcelona, and Everton. Internationally, he's earned 29 caps with Portugal and was part of the squad that captured the UEFA European Championship title in 2016.