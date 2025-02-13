Portuguese club confirm raft of new signings - including forgotten ex-Chelsea & PSG players - after TWO-YEAR transfer ban is lifted
Portuguese club Boavista have made nine new signings, including ex-Chelsea player Marco van Ginkel, after a two-year transfer ban was lifted.
- Boavista looking to turn around their fortunes
- Van Ginkel & Kurzawa among the nine signings
- Currently at the bottom of the standings in Liga Portugal