Portugal Euro 2024 squad: Who will Roberto Martinez take to Germany?

The Selecao have a decent chance of tasting continental glory this summer if they play to their full potential

Although England and France must be seen as favourites, it wouldn't be a reach to place Portugal in the next crop of teams most likely to lift the Euro 2024 trophy in Germany this summer.

After an underwhelming showing three years ago, where they were dumped out of the competition in the last 16 at the hands of Belgium, as well as a shock World Cup quarter-final exit to Morocco in Qatar, the Selecao will be motivated to put in a better showing this time around.

Fernando Santos left his post following that defeat to the north African side, with Roberto Martinez stepping into the hotseat in his stead. The former Belgium boss was not a universally-popular choice, but he's done an impressive job thus far, with his side winning each of his opening 10 games in charge - with the caveat that they've yet to be properly tested by one of Europe's big boys during his tenure.

Article continues below

Martinez is blessed with a group bulging with talent, and they should be extra motivated to perform for Cristiano Ronaldo, in what is likely to be his last-ever international tournament.

But who will make Portugal's 23-player Euro squad? GOAL takes a look...