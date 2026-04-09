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VIDEO: Porto star inexplicably scores own goal from 40 YARDS as Nottingham Forest earn vital draw in Europa League quarter-final first leg
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A moment of madness at the Dragao
Vítor Pereira’s side were struggling to find their rhythm early in the first leg after falling behind to an 11th-minute opener from Porto’s William Gomes. However, the momentum of the tie shifted entirely just two minutes later thanks to a moment that left the home crowd in a state of collective disbelief.
The ball was worked across the Porto defensive line to right-back Martim Fernandes. The 20-year-old, under no real pressure, attempted what should have been a routine back-pass to his goalkeeper, Diogo Costa, but got his first-time connection all wrong and the ball flew into the back of the Porto net, sparking a mix of shock and celebration among the Forest players.
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Disaster from 40 yards out
From roughly 40 yards away from his own goal, Fernandes struck the ball with far too much venom. Costa, who had moved slightly off his line to provide a passing option on the edge of the penalty area, could only watch in horror as the ball whistled past him.
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Shock and a sudden exit
Fernandes was visibly distraught, standing hunched over with his hands on his knees as Forest fans celebrated their stroke of luck in the away end. To make matters worse for the young defender, his nightmare evening ended just seven minutes later as he was forced off through injury.
Forest went on to secure a vital draw ahead of next week's second leg at the City Ground. It remains to be seen whether Fernandes recovers physically and mentally from a nightmare evening, with Porto first due back in Liga Portugal action away at Etoril Praia on Sunday.
Pereira will prepare his Forest stars for a Premier League clash against Aston Villa on the same day.