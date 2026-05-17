Police probe ‘unacceptable levels of violence’ after Celtic title win as officers left injured & Hearts players put in 'disturbing' position

The scale of the disorder has prompted a fierce response from law enforcement, who insist that the anti-social behavior witnessed in the wake of the 3-1 win at Celtic Park will not be ignored. Significant resources were deployed to the Trongate area, where road closures were already in effect, but the situation escalated despite the heavy police presence and prior preparation.

“Once again, we have seen unacceptable levels of violence and anti-social behaviour and Police Scotland’s officers have been left to deal with the consequences,” Sutherland added. “Being assaulted is not part of the job and regrettably a number of them were injured. The levels of criminal behaviour witnessed, in particular the hostility directed towards our officers, is simply unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. Those involved should be in no doubt that they will be identified and arrested.”