AFP
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski fights back tears after Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres ends his World Cup swansong dream
Heartbreak in Stockholm
Poland’s quest for a third consecutive World Cup appearance ended in agony during a pulsating play-off final against Sweden. Urban’s men showed immense character by equalising twice after falling behind and maintaining a 2-2 deadlock for much of the second half. However, Arsenal's forward Gyokeres capitalised on a late rebound in the 88th minute to clinch a 3-2 victory. The defeat marks a sad end to the qualifying campaign for a Polish side that had high hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament.
Tears for a modern great
The sight of Lewandowski, still wearing a protective mask following a fractured eye socket in February, apologising to the travelling supporters became the defining image of the night. His emotional reaction resonated across social media, with fans and pundits alike paying tribute to one of the game's greatest ever marksmen.
"So sad, he deserved his last World Cup," one supporter shared on social media, echoing the sentiments of many who watched the Barcelona star's despair. Another added: "One of those images that really hurts. It is a heartbreaking moment for football fans everywhere; we will certainly miss seeing his quality on the world stage."
Sweden’s revival under Potter
While Poland mourned their exit, the result represented a monumental triumph for Graham Potter, who was appointed as Sweden’s head coach in October 2025 after being sacked by West Ham just six games into the season. Potter has since successfully led Sweden back to the world stage after they failed to qualify for the 2010, 2014, and 2022 editions. This qualification serves as a moment of professional redemption for the manager, who now looks forward to a challenging World Cup Group F featuring the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.
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Decision time for a legend
The footballing world now waits to see if Lewandowski will continue his international career, which has spanned 165 caps and a record 89 goals since 2008. At 37, the physical and emotional toll of this exit may signal the end of his legendary tenure with the national team. He has also yet to confirm whether he will stay at Barcelona beyond the end of his contract, which is due to expire this summer.