'Players can just concentrate on football' - Mikael Silvestre praises Qatar's organisation of 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup

The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has got off to a rollicking start in Qatar, with an unprecedented 48 teams vying for the title. The expanded format also means a total of 104 games will be organised, including the final, during this tournament. And all the games, except the final, will be held across eight pitches in the Aspire Zone in Doha.

This ultra-compact format offers a fantastic experience to the fans, with the opportunity to watch multiple matches during a day. But more importantly, it also helps the players avoid travel and concentrate on their game, as per former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre.

The Frenchman, who was in Qatar to experience the FIFA U17 World Cup, praised Qatar for putting together a fantastic tournament and claimed it has helped the players focus purely on the football and in turn, produce high-quality games.