'Players can just concentrate on football' - Mikael Silvestre praises Qatar's organisation of 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup
2025 FIFA U17 World Cup off to an exciting start in Qatar
The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup has got off to a rollicking start in Qatar, with an unprecedented 48 teams vying for the title. The expanded format also means a total of 104 games will be organised, including the final, during this tournament. And all the games, except the final, will be held across eight pitches in the Aspire Zone in Doha.
This ultra-compact format offers a fantastic experience to the fans, with the opportunity to watch multiple matches during a day. But more importantly, it also helps the players avoid travel and concentrate on their game, as per former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre.
The Frenchman, who was in Qatar to experience the FIFA U17 World Cup, praised Qatar for putting together a fantastic tournament and claimed it has helped the players focus purely on the football and in turn, produce high-quality games.
Silvestre praises Qatar's standard of organising
"The quality of the football is quite intense. There's a lot of aggressiveness, the players are going for it. The group stage brings real pressure, and the quality is exceptional because you're watching the crème de la crème on the pitch," he said.
The former Man Utd, Arsenal and Inter Milan star also lavished praise on Qatar.
""From the venue to the infrastructure, especially for guests like me, the standard of organisation is fantastic. The players have everything in their favour to concentrate on football and shine on the global stage."
Silvestre: Qatar hosting the U17 World Cup is a win-win for everyone
He was also quick to draw parallels between the 2022 World Cup and the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, highlighting how Qatar have maintained a high level as hosts across tournaments.
"During the World Cup in 2022, we were able to watch multiple games at different venues in a single day. The commute between stadiums, the quality of the pitches, the infrastructure, everything was seamless. When the U-17 World Cup was awarded to Qatar, I was genuinely pleased. For me, it's a win-win for everyone."
It must be noted that Qatar are set to host the next five editions of the U17 World Cup, from 2025 to 2029.
What comes next?
The FIFA U17 World Cup has always been a breeding ground for future stars of football. The likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Luis Figo, Xavi Hernandez, Eden Hazard, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Son Heung-min and Francesco Totti gained prominence on this stage during their formative years.
Given how Qatar have displayed a steadfast commitment to nurturing and helping young footballers bloom, the current and upcoming editions of the FIFA U17 World Cup could throw up some huge stars for the future.
