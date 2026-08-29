Pierre Sage slams Crystal Palace for 'low energy' as Manchester City cruise to dominant Selhurst Park victory

Sage's attempts to inject fresh impetus by introducing Dwight McNeil, Zavier Gozo, and Evann Guessand in the second half backfired as his side's performance levels dropped considerably. Venting his frustration to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Sage insisted: "I think we were able to play 60 minutes, stayed in the game. When I made the substitutions, the energy of the team went down. I'm a bit angry with that.

"Both [at my team and myself], we are together. I'm with my team every moment. We had a lot of chances, it's difficult to have hope against this kind of team without scoring. When you change players, you need more energy, I didn't find that."