'Maybe he is God?' - Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage hails Man City genius Rayan Cherki

Sage stressed that Cherki's immense potential was already obvious during their time working together across Lyon's academy and first team. Looking ahead to Friday's clash in South London, Sage said: "It was a process with him, because a lot of people thought that he would not have success in his career. I did not have this same thought. I explained to him: 'You have a big talent, and I think you can show it in special contexts'. And he did that in his last game against Bournemouth.

"You have to give something for the team defensively and keep your talent in attack. I had nothing to say to him offensively because he understood the play better than me. To control him, the best thing is to prevent all the passes to him, because when he has the ball he is able to do things we don't imagine."