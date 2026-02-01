'Wow, what am I doing here!’ - Phone call from NFL legend Tom Brady left Birmingham new boy Carlos Vicente stunned

Vicente said of his move: “These past two weeks have been really intense, but when I heard about Birmingham I just felt really happy, really interested about the project here. I'm really happy that finally I can come here.

“I think the opportunity, the project, how much they tell me they wanted me. That's really important to me to feel myself, like they really want me so I think all things came together for me to come here.

“I had a lot of conversations with Craig [Gardner], with Chris [Davies], even with the owner, Tom Brady and Tom Wagner, we talked a lot. They really want me to be here, so I'm really happy that finally I am.

“That was incredible. Yesterday, when we were driving here, this guy put me on with Tom Brady on the phone, and I said ‘Wow, what am I doing here?’

“But it's really exciting when someone like him calls you like that and tells you that you are important for him. I’m really proud of this moment.”