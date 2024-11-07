This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pachuca v Philadelphia - Concacaf Champions Cup 2024Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Report: Philadelphia Union set to part ways with longtime manager Jim Curtin after missing out on 2024 postseason

Major League SoccerPhiladelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union are reportedly set to part ways with manager Jim Curtin in a shocking turn of events.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below