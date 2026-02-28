Phil Parkinson hails Wrexham’s ‘incredible resilience’ as Red Dragons take another step towards Championship play-offs

The key to victory was in the defence of the 1-0 lead. After the game, Parkinson admitted that the Red Dragons were under huge swathes of pressure, but showed immense character to cling on for victory.

“We showed incredible resilience today to get the win,” he said. “There were some key moments in the game. Brilliant blocks by [Issa] Kabore and [George] Dobson – then a brilliant finish from Ollie.

“Arthur made a save from their first shot on target – but what a save it was. We know Carey is lethal from those situations. He has hit it low and hard, through legs, and Arthur has produced a match-winning save.”

He continued to label the way in which Wrexham defended their goal as “exceptional”, before adding: “We knew, coming here, that it would be about first contacts from set-plays and general play.

“Think of how many times the ball came into the box today and it came back out with a Wrexham head on it or reacting to the second ball.”