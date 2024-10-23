Phil Parkinson makes surprise Wrexham transfer admission as he confirms major Steven Fletcher blow after toothless performance against Huddersfield
Phil Parkinson confirmed that Wrexham could raid the free agent market after Steven Fletcher missed their 0-0 draw with Huddersfield due to injury.
- Wrexham eyeing move for free agents
- Fletcher and Marriott out with injuries
- Red Dragons held to a goalless draw by Huddersfield