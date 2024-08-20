Phil Foden PFA splitPFA
Richard Martin

Another trophy for Phil Foden! Man City starboy beats team-mates Erling Haaland and Rodri to Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award after firing Cityzens to record fourth consecutive Premier League title

P. FodenManchester CityPremier League

Phil Foden has been named the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year, capping his stunning last season with Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • City ace wins PFA award for first time
  • Beat off competition from Haaland, Rodri
  • Scored 27 goals, provided 12 assists
Article continues below