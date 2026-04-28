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Richard Martin

Is Phil Foden finished at Man City? Homegrown hero may need to leave boyhood club behind to resurrect his career - and avoid becoming another Jack Grealish

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Within the last two months, Phil Foden has made more starts at Wembley than the Etihad Stadium. They have all, however, reached a familiar and sad ending, with the Manchester City and England midfielder being substituted after a hugely disappointing individual performance.

If Foden's last two displays at the home of football while on international duty in March spelt bad news for his hope of going to the World Cup, his drab display for Manchester City against Southampton in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final has cast doubt on his long-term future at the club where he has spent most of his life and become one of their greatest-ever players at the age of 25.

The prospect of Foden leaving City was unthinkable two years ago when he fired them to their fourth consecutive Premier League title with 19 goals and eight assists, deservedly scooping all the domestic Player of the Season awards in the process. It even seemed highly unlikely four months ago, when he scored five goals in three games and Pep Guardiola declared he was "back" after his struggles on and off the pitch the previous season.

But the boy who joined City at eight years old and who Guardiola declared 'the most talented player he had ever coached' is in the midst of yet another slump at a critical stage of his career for club and country, and thus a life-changing decision might need to be made.

  • Manchester City v Southampton - Emirates FA Cup Semi FinalGetty Images Sport

    Long goal drought

    Foden was given a rousing reception from City supporters when he was taken off by Guardiola for Savinho in the 58th minute at the weekend, but it seemed to be more of a display of empathy than gratitude from those who travelled to Wembley. Foden had done next to nothing against Championship opponents, while Savinho instantly created more danger when he replaced him.

    It was, unfortunately, a performance that was in keeping with Foden's form in 2026. He has failed to score in his last 24 appearances for City, contributing just one assist in that period. The match against Southampton was his first start for City in seven weeks, and that he was selected while the likes of Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Antoine Semenyo, Bernardo Silva and Marc Guehi began the game on the bench was just the latest reminder that he has been confined to the fringes of Guardiola’s squad, only rolled out when the coach wants to rest his very best players.

    Foden was an unused substitute against Liverpool in the league back in February and only got five minutes off the bench in the recent title showdown with Arsenal. In the Carabao Cup final against the Gunners, meanwhile, he was only brought on in added time.

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    Losing battle

    The last time Foden started against a ‘Big Six’ opponent was in the derby at Manchester United in January, when he was taken off at half-time for Rayan Cherki. The France international has since usurped Foden as City’s main attacking midfielder over the last few months, but Guardiola opted to start them together at Wembley. It didn’t work, with Foden repeatedly getting in Cherki’s way and looking stunted while the £34 million summer signing dictated City’s play, albeit with limited success.

    Cherki was seen as the replacement for Kevin De Bruyne when he arrived from Lyon, but he appears to have taken Foden’s place as well. When Guardiola was asked about Foden slipping out of the starting XI earlier this month, he directly compared him to the French maverick, and made it clear that time waits for no one in this ultra-competitive City team, not even their favourite son from Stockport.

    "Cherki has been amazing. Phil plays in more or less that position and has to challenge with Rayan," Guardiola said. "There’s the Wayne Rooneys and this type of player who have been 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 years all the time incredible over an 11-month season. The rest, sometimes [a dip in form] happens. They don’t have to be worried, but they have to take it as a challenge.

    "All the titles we have won, Phil was there and he’s been important in that. But it happens, [you have to think] 'Okay, I have to challenge my team-mates who came from abroad and want to prove themselves in the Premier League and make a name for themselves'."

  • Manchester City v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Worst season' revisited

    In that same press conference, Guardiola tried not to raise the alarm about Foden, stating that this was a mere blip compared to his annus horribilis of 2024-25: "I think the worst season from Phil was the last one, but this one until November was really good. At the end, the player has to compete with his team-mates and the team-mates bring a challenge to you. When you bring in new players from outside and change new players there are moments they are better and you have to do it."

    What is striking, then, is that Foden is on track to finish this season with the same numbers as his worst campaign, having scored 10 goals in all competitions in each campaign, albeit having contributed two more assists this term. And he is not rising to the challenge his new team-mates such as Cherki have provided. 

    Guardiola was asked about Foden after Saturday's semi-final and he insisted, as he has done before, that he has no doubts that the homegrown hero will return to his former heights.

    "It is a question of time when he will be back," he said. And when asked if he still had faith in Foden, Guardiola responded: "Absolutely." 

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    Grealish parallels

    Reporters and fans, however, are getting a sense of deja-vu with Guardiola and Foden. The coach had said in February, "I have zero, zero, zero doubts about Phil. He has to recover himself and just focus on playing football and going fishing. When he is that, Phil will be back."

    And it was hard not to be reminded of Guardiola’s previous statements about another player who had promised much for both City and England, but who has since faded into insignificance: Jack Grealish.

    When Grealish was an unused substitute in the 2024 FA Cup final defeat to United, Guardiola said, "He will be back. He’s struggled this season and Jeremy [Doku] has made an incredible step forward as everyone has seen in the last games. But Jack will be back at the level of last season, I'm pretty sure."

    Guardiola, though, eventually had to admit he was wrong about Grealish. "Do I want the Jack that won the treble? Yeah. I want it. But I try to be honest with myself for that," he said in January 2025.

  • England v Uruguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    World Cup place at risk

    Seven months later, Grealish was out of the door and off to Everton on loan. He enjoyed an impressive start to the season with the Toffees before suffering a serious foot injury that ended his season prematurely. Seemingly enjoying his time off, photos emerged at the weekend of Grealish asleep on a rooftop bar in Manchester, surrounded by bottles.

    There is no suggestion that Foden indulges in such a party lifestyle, but his career seems to be drifting in a similar direction at the remarkably young age of 25. His slide in form is particularly ill-timed as the World Cup is around the corner and Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he might not make the squad.

    Guardiola urged Foden to try and change the coach’s mind, saying after those poor displays for the Three Lions against Uruguay and Japan, "These opportunities cannot be missed. If you have an opportunity, play as good as possible to be selected because it's only one every four years. You have to."

  • Newcastle United v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    Then there is the question of his future at City. Foden’s contract runs out in 2027, and just a few months ago it felt like a foregone conclusion that he would get a new deal. But while there is reportedly still be a desire at City to offer him a new contract, recent events might change the club's mind.

    City would be understandably reticent about giving a bumper, long-term contract to a player who has drifted out of the starting line up, and Foden should also be wary of tying himself to a deal that would restrict his future choices.

    Foden always seemed like he would be a one-club man, but the prospect of him leaving City not only feels increasingly likely, but also the only way to get his career back on track for good.

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