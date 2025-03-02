Phil Anschutz, Don Wilbur, Tony Sanneh, and JT Dorsey honored with prestigious U.S. Soccer awards

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarPhil Anschutz, Don Wilbur, Tony Sanneh, and JT Dorsey honored with prestigious U.S. Soccer awardsMajor League SoccerUSAFour figures were recognized for their contributions to U.S. soccer, while Jim Hamilton and Kathy Zolad were given honorary life membershipsPhilip Anschutz receives Werner Fricker Builder AwardDon Wilbur recipient of the inaugural Fernando G. Alvarez Referee Champion Award Tony Sanneh, JT Dorsey, Jim Hamilton and Kathy Zolad were also honored.Article continues below