VIDEO: What is Pep cooking?! Man City boss Guardiola spotted deep in conversation with Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah in tunnel following defeat to Arne Slot's champions-elect

M. SalahP. GuardiolaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueChampions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted talking to Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in the tunnel after the Reds' 2-0 win over the Citizens.

  • Salah and Guardiola spotted in conversation
  • Salah set to leave Liverpool this summer
  • Could Guardiola try to tempt Salah to City?
