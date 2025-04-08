Marc-Andre ter StegenGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Pep Guardiola's surprise visit! Marc-Andre ter Stegen reveals he agreed Man City transfer after 'crazy' meeting with legendary coach - but Barcelona star is 'very happy' Premier League switch didn't happen

M. ter StegenP. GuardiolaBarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaPremier LeagueTransfers

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen revealed that he almost signed for Manchester City after a 'crazy' meeting with Pep Guardiola.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ter Stegen almost signed for Man City in 2016
  • Reveals Guardiola paid him a surprise visit in Barcelona
  • German happy about not leaving Camp Nou
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches