Pep Guardiola should follow old foe Jurgen Klopp and bravely walk away from struggling Man City to keep his GOAT status intact - the Spaniard doesn't look cut out for the daunting rebuild ahead

The Catalan is struggling to turn things around at the Etihad, so maybe fast-forwarding a split would suit both parties

Every week, Manchester City seem to be hitting their lowest point. The abyss sinks deeper, the nadir is renewed and the more impossible it looks to reverse the decline.

The Cityzens are in free-fall, even in spite of Pep Guardiola signing a new contract midway through their ongoing run of one win in 11 games. Rodri's ACL injury sustained in September triggered a crisis which isn't any closer to ending. Sunday's sudden defeat to Manchester United was all the confirmation the world needed of that.

With each defeat and each dropped point, you wonder just a little bit more if the Catalan coach regrets his decision to renew that deal. In reality, it might not even matter. There's no guarantee over how long Guardiola will remain at the Etihad Stadium, and there's a compelling case that he should indeed walk away.