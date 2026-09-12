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Will Pep Guardiola manage Mohamed Salah? Agent breaks silence on shock Trabzonspor links and Man City legend coaching future
Guardiola rejects lucrative Turkish switch
Recent reports suggested that Trabzonspor had tabled a staggering €13 million salary offer to tempt Guardiola to the Super Lig. The move would have seen the iconic Spanish manager link up with Salah, following the Egyptian forward's high-profile transfer to the Turkish giants.
However, the prospect of Guardiola taking charge of the seven-time Super Lig champions has been categorically shut down. His representatives were contacted to clarify his immediate future, quickly dispelling the sensational rumours circulating in the Turkish media.
Guardiola is currently on a break from the game after ending his trophy-laden era with Manchester City last term. During his time in England, he transformed the Cityzens into a dominant force.
- Getty Images Sport
Agent provides definitive update on coaching future
According to AS, Guardiola's agent delivered a crystal clear update regarding his client's immediate plans. The representative stated: "Pep will not coach any club or national team this season.”
This confirmation means fans will have to wait to see if Guardiola ever manages Salah, a player he frequently battled during epic title races. When both figures departed English football last season, the Spaniard recorded a video message expressing his deep admiration for the winger.
"He was a headache. Salah, [Andrew] Robertson, all these players deserve my huge respect," said the ex-Manchester City boss. He acknowledged the tactical difficulties Liverpool posed, adding: "I think for the way we played, [Manchester] City, it was perfect for them. Space in behind and having incredible deliveries with [Trent] Alexander-Arnold, with Robertson."
Trabzonspor’s managerial hunt continues amid mixed form
Trabzonspor's reported pursuit of Guardiola underlines their growing economic muscle following Salah's arrival. The club is desperate to break Galatasaray's iron grip on Turkish football, as the Istanbul giants chase a historic fifth consecutive league crown.
Despite Salah's brilliant individual start, registering four goals and an assist in his first three domestic outings, it has been a turbulent period at Papara Park. A humiliating 5-0 aggregate defeat to Ferencvaros in Europa League qualifying triggered chaos behind the scenes.
Former manager Fatih Tekke initially tried to resign following a 4-0 first-leg thrashing. Although the board refused his departure, a subsequent 2-1 domestic defeat to newly-promoted Amed proved the final straw. That loss, in which Salah opened the scoring, led to Tekke's exit and left the managerial hot seat vacant.
- Anadolu Agency
Crucial Super Lig fixtures await
Interim boss Huseyin Cimsir will continue to lead the side while the search for a permanent manager goes on. After guiding the team to a record-breaking 5-0 demolition of Genclirbirligi last week, Cimsir faces another test against Konyaspor on Saturday. A victory there could propel fourth-placed Trabzonspor into second position.
Beyond tonight's fixture, a massive showdown looms on the horizon. Salah and his team-mates are preparing for a blockbuster home clash against reigning champions Galatasaray next Saturday, a match that will severely test their Super Lig title credentials.
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