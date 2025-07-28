Pep Guardiola claims he could take '15-year' break from management as revered coach reiterates desire to quit at end of Man City contract P. Guardiola Manchester City Premier League

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his desire to quit football management at the end of his Manchester City tenure. The Catalan signed a new two-year contract last year, which will keep him at Etihad Stadium until 2027, but he has claimed that following his exit he might consider taking a long break from coaching and focus on himself.