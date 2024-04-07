Pep Guardiola admits Man City must be perfect to beat Arsenal & Liverpool to Premier League title

Getty ImagesRichard MillsPep Guardiola admits Man City must be perfect to beat Arsenal & Liverpool to Premier League titlePep GuardiolaManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalPremier LeaguePep Guardiola admits Manchester City cannot afford to drop any points for the rest of the season to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the league title.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowManchester City beat Crystal Palace 4-2A point behind Arsenal & level with LiverpoolGuardiola admits City need perfect season-end