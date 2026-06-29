Big ban or relegation? Does Pep Guardiola ‘know something we don't’ as reasons for Man City exit are assessed in ongoing wait for verdict in FFP case

Guardiola officially brought the curtain down on his Man City career at the end of the 2025-26 season, securing the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to finish with a staggering 20 major honours. However, despite the celebratory atmosphere surrounding his exit, former scout Bryan King has suggested that the manager’s decision might be tied to the ongoing legal battle with the Premier League.

Speaking to Football Insider, King questioned the timing of the move, asking: "Why did Pep Guardiola leave? Does he know something we don't know? Are they going to get hit with a big ban? Are they going to get hit with relegation or whatever? I think him saying he's tired, you know, he wants to get away from football and all this, I'm not sure about that. I'm not sure about that. He's a football man."