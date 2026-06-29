AFP
Big ban or relegation? Does Pep Guardiola ‘know something we don't’ as reasons for Man City exit are assessed in ongoing wait for verdict in FFP case
Conspiracy theories emerge over Pep departure
Guardiola officially brought the curtain down on his Man City career at the end of the 2025-26 season, securing the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to finish with a staggering 20 major honours. However, despite the celebratory atmosphere surrounding his exit, former scout Bryan King has suggested that the manager’s decision might be tied to the ongoing legal battle with the Premier League.
Speaking to Football Insider, King questioned the timing of the move, asking: "Why did Pep Guardiola leave? Does he know something we don't know? Are they going to get hit with a big ban? Are they going to get hit with relegation or whatever? I think him saying he's tired, you know, he wants to get away from football and all this, I'm not sure about that. I'm not sure about that. He's a football man."
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The exhaustion narrative vs the legal reality
Publicly, the Catalan coach has been adamant that his departure is a result of a decade of intense pressure and emotional spentness. After his final game, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, a tearful Guardiola confessed: "I am so tired. Seriously, I am so tired. I did everything. We did it." He insisted that his decision was made for the good of the players and the club to ensure a fresh start under new leadership.
Despite these claims of exhaustion, critics like King point to Guardiola’s historical obsession with the game as a reason to be skeptical. "There's no two ways about that. And he's a very successful football man as a player, as a coach, no matter where he's been. Whether it's been in Spain or Germany or England, he's a winner," King added. "He's not an old man. I just wonder sometimes whether he knows something that we don't know about what's going to happen to Manchester City."
Guardiola’s unwavering stance on City's innocence
Throughout the legal saga, the 55-year-old coach has been the most vocal defender of the club’s hierarchy and their financial operations. Even as he prepared to pack his bags, he remained firm in his support of the directors, stating: "I trust them. I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened."
The manager has often highlighted that the staff and current playing squad had no involvement in the historical allegations. "There will be a resolution, but nobody from the staff, of the backroom staff or mainly the players and the manager was here," he added.
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What lies ahead for the post-Pep era
As Enzo Maresca prepares to take the reins at the Etihad, the shadow of the investigation hangs heavy. Any guilty verdict could lead to unprecedented sanctions that would fundamentally alter the club's trajectory in the post-Guardiola era. While the club continues to maintain its innocence, the football world is bracing for a decision that could result in anything from a massive fine to expulsion from the league.
For Guardiola, a long-awaited sabbatical awaits, away from the constant scrutiny of English football’s most controversial legal case. Whether he left to avoid managing through a heavy sanctions or simply because he had no more energy to give, his departure marks the end of a golden age. The coming months will reveal if the Catalan knew the hammer was about to fall, or if he truly just needed to rest after a decade of dominance.