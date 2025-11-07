AFP
'They have to come here!' - Pep Guardiola fires warning shot to Arsenal as Man City prepare to welcome 'best rivals' Liverpool in legendary manager's 1,000th game
Arsenal enjoying best start for three years
Arsenal have only dropped four points in their first 10 matches of the season in their best start to a campaign since the 2022-23 season. City eventually overhauled the Gunners that year although after 10 games they were just one point back, compared to six at the moment. City's 4-1 thrashing of Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in April proved crucial to them winning the crown at the Gunners expense and Guardiola pointed out that his side will be hosting their rivals again at the height of the title run-in on April 18.
Guardiola: No one wins the title in November
Guardiola told a press conference on Friday: "All we can do is win our games and be close. They (Arsenal) have to come here. In the last two or three years in terms of rebuilding a club and a team, then they are there [at the top]. It is exceptional what they are doing and did already for two or three seasons. But we are in early November and in early November no-one wins the title."
Guardiola: My numbers are insane
The prospect of his 1000th game as a coach led Guardiola to reflect on his incredible career in the dugouts, in which he has won 12 league titles in Spain, Germany and England as well as three Champions Leagues among a total haul of 40 trophies. He has won 715 of his 999 games in charge of Barcelona B, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City. And his City team achieved a Premier League record total of 100 points when they won the title in 2018.
"I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games," Guardiola said. "You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens. After that it's a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, passion, love. In that, nobody beats me. When I started, I didn't expect this. But it is a joy. I didn't enjoy every single moment but I enjoyed the journey a lot. I have been blessed."
He also allowed himself a moment of hubris when he said: "The numbers are insane, I'm sorry to tell you. When you have this milestone and you read what you have done ... if I start again, I will not reach it."
Liverpool fitting opponents for 1000th game
Although Guardiola has had numerous intensely passionate games against Real Madrid while in charge of boyhood club Barcelona and some memorable matches against Borussia Dortmund while coaching Bayern Munich, he picked out Liverpool as his favourite opponent of all. And he said it was fitting that he should be facing the Reds in his 1000th game.
"If I could choose one rival for his personal milestone that I want to share with many, many people - that would be the best," he said. "I have been a long time in this country. Of course, Barcelona and the impact it had on my life as a ball boy, football player and manager. Of course, Bayern was an incredible step. But Liverpool, especially with Jurgen [Klopp], have been the biggest rival in this country and it could not be better. It was the destiny of the universe."
Liverpool lost six out of seven games between late September and the end of October but have turned a corner with two impressive wins in the last week against Aston Villa and Real Madrid. Guardiola poked fun at the English media for writing Arne Slot's side off during their difficult spell of results.
"I know how quickly things change. One week ago it was Liverpool 'disaster, disaster' and now they win two and it's 'Are they back to their best?' I'm sure the managers take a little bit more perspective of the situation. There are always ups and downs in a season."
