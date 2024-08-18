Pep Guardiola puts Erling Haaland on same 'level' as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing 'unbelievable' Man City striker brings up 91st goal for Premier League champions at Chelsea
Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing the Manchester City striker score in a 2-0 win over Chelsea.
- Man City beat Chelsea to open season
- Haaland scores 91st goal for Man City
- Guardiola compares him with Ronaldo and Messi