Pep Guardiola reacts to Erling Haaland's miss of the season contender in Man City's derby win over United with bizarre 'basketball players' analogy

Pep Guardiola opened up about Erling Haaland's glaring miss in the first half of the Manchester derby as he hailed the striker as a 'great player'.

