'You keep saying my name!' - Pep Guardiola left in tears after explosive dressing room row with Kyle Walker at Manchester City

As the argument escalated, Guardiola attempted to defuse the situation by explaining that Walker’s name was frequently brought up simply because he was a team captain. However, this explanation only added fuel to the fire. Walker immediately fired back, challenging his manager's sincerity by claiming, "You didn’t want me to be a captain." The frustrated right-back went on to argue that he was being repeatedly scapegoated for broader tactical breakdowns on the pitch, adding: "I’ve reacted to someone else, I’ve lost the ball, you somehow bring my name into it."

The confrontation then took a startling turn when Guardiola, typically known for his intense tactical focus, became visibly emotional in front of the entire first-team squad. Struggling to hold back tears, the manager delivered an impassioned speech, openly questioning his own position if he had become a source of friction for the players.

"If I am a problem, you have to tell me," a tearful Guardiola said. "I won’t stay here for the money or just for the fact of staying. I extended the contract because I want to be with you, I want to fight in that position.

"I don’t want you to feel like I’m leaving and running away from you. I don’t want to have the feeling that the pieces fall down. And I feel 'No, I want to help you.'

"But if you feel, captains first and then the other ones, that there is a problem? Tell me. It’s not going to change the love I have for all of you. Not one second. But I want to fight. That’s all. I’m sorry."







