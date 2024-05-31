Brought to you by
Pep Guardiola Man City 2023-24Getty
Patrick Rowe

Pep Guardiola wants reunion with Bayern star as Man City prepare to battle Barcelona for key signing

Manchester CityBarcelonaJoshua KimmichTransfersBayern MunichPep GuardiolaPremier LeagueBundesligaLaLiga

Manchester City are set to battle Barcelona for the signing of Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kimmich entering final year of deal
  • Germany star unsettled at Bayern
  • Barcelona and City interested
Article continues below