Pedro Porro erupts! Tottenham star smacks bench in furious outburst after Igor Tudor substitution call

Tottenham's season descended further into chaos on Thursday night as Porro’s emotions boiled over during a 3-1 home defeat to Palace. The Spanish full-back was unable to hide his frustration as Spurs' Premier League survival hopes took another significant hit. The drama peaked in the 74th minute when manager Igor Tudor withdrew Porro in favor of Xavi Simons. The defender appeared to berate fourth official Ruebyn Ricardo as he made his way off the pitch in a clear display of dissent.

Porro’s anger remained palpable as he reached the dugout, ignoring officials' attempts to calm him down. The former Sporting CP man took out his frustrations on the furniture, violently smacking a seat before slumping into his place among the substitutes.