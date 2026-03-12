Pedro Neto's grovelling apology not enough as UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings following Chelsea star's ugly ball-boy spat

The 26-year-old winger attempted to make amends immediately after the final whistle. Neto tracked down the youngster to offer a personal apology and even handed over his match-worn shirt as a peace offering. He later explained that his international team-mate, Vitinha, acted as an interpreter to ensure the message was received. "Straight away I spoke to him and he laughed, he was happy I gave him the shirt and I said sorry like 35 times," Neto revealed.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the former Wolves man was visibly shaken and insisted the outburst was out of character. Neto told the broadcaster: "I want to apologise. I already spoke with him. It was the heat of the moment. We were losing, and I wanted to pick up the ball. I gave him a little push, and that cannot happen. I saw that I hurt him; I’m not like this… it was in the heat of the moment; I gave him my shirt. I have to apologise to him. I’m really, really sorry about that."