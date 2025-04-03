'Sometimes you have to clip his ears!' - Pedri reveals advice to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and insists Hansi Flick's side aren't 'afraid' of bitter rivals Real Madrid
Pedri praised Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and revealed what he advices to the 17-year-old, while insisting the team is not afraid of Real Madrid.
- Pedri heaped praise on Yamal
- Revealed the advice he keeps giving to the youngster
- Insisted Barca are not afraid to face Madrid in Copa del Rey final