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'Pay attention!' - Neymar Brazil squad snub prompts Romario to send furious message to Carlo Ancelotti
Neymar omission causes stir
The decision by Brazil head coach Ancelotti to leave Neymar out of the roster for the upcoming March friendlies has ignited a firestorm across South America. Despite the 34-year-old’s lengthy absence from the international stage following a serious knee injury sustained in late 2023, the Brazilian public and former players alike remain divided on his utility. While Ancelotti appears to be prioritising match fitness and a new generation of talent, Romario believes the national team is discarding its most potent weapon prematurely.
- AFP
'Pay attention, Mister!'
Speaking with Jornal O Dia, Romario was scathing regarding the strict fitness criteria applied to players of Neymar's calibre, arguing that elite talent should always take precedence. The 1994 World Cup hero asserted: “A star player has to play. The national team is the place for the best and most talented. Preparation for the World Cup lasts a month, sufficient time for an athlete to recover, both physically and technically, to gain match rhythm, and to build chemistry with the group.
“Everyone knows it, but it is always necessary to repeat it: it is better to have a star player like Neymar, even when he is not at 100%, than to call up any other player. Talent must not be wasted. And a coach can never do without it. I still hold out hope of seeing Neymar prove on the pitch, in the Brazilian Championship, that he deserves to be on the final list and bring home the sixth world title.
“I want to make it clear that while I am fully in favour of Neymar going, I will continue to support the pursuit of the ‘Hexa’ even if he doesn’t. But the message is clear: Pay attention, mister!”
Ronaldo joins the chorus
The pressure on Ancelotti is mounting as Ronaldo Nazario also lent his significant weight to the argument. While more measured than Romario, 'O Fenomeno' told CNN Brasil that scouting Neymar is unnecessary given his proven track record of 79 goals in 128 international appearances. "If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him to the World Cup. I am going to hope that Neymar is physically well. If he is, I am certain that Ancelotti will take him. He can help," Ronaldo said. "Perhaps he will not play every match, but he is a player who has already proven his worth everywhere he has been. Lately he has been going through significant injuries, but we do not need to scout Neymar to take him to the World Cup. If Neymar is physically fit, I would take him."
- getty
Neymar's fitness race
The immediate focus for Neymar is to silence any remaining doubters before the final World Cup squad is announced in May. Despite his elite quality, consistency remains the priority; the forward has already missed five fixtures for Santos this season, though he has registered three goals and one assist in just three Brazilian Serie A appearances. For Ancelotti, the upcoming friendlies against France and Croatia serve as a high-stakes experiment to see if the Selecao can spark creatively without their former talisman.