Paul Scholes urges Man Utd to target Arsenal star he's 'slagged off' in summer transfer window

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes was candid about his shift in opinion regarding the 27-year-old. He acknowledged his previous doubts but insisted that Rice possesses the specific profile required to fix United's long-standing issues in the middle of the park.

"I think I would go Declan Rice," Scholes said. "I know I’ve slagged him off a little bit but I think Manchester United need someone like Rice. I think they need a proper central midfielder."

The 11-time Premier League winner also hit back at the notion that United can no longer attract the league's best talent, adding: "I heard Rio Ferdinand say something the other day about who is a realistic managerial target for United. But every manager and player should be realistic for Man United. Who isn’t a realistic target for United? I don’t believe that, I think anyone is possible for United."